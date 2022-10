FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden would be extending the time frame for Hurricane Ian relief for 30 days — making the time for relief 60 days in total.

According to the White House, the extension would commence from Sept. 23.

When asked how much the storm would cost, Criswell responded, according to Reuters, "it's gonna be in the billions. How many billions I don't know yet." But, she adds, it was "perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we've seen in many years."