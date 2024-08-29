Rep. Bentz to Newsmax: House Panel Must Investigate Merchan Connections

Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., told Newsmax on Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee has to investigate the progressive digital strategy company Authentic Campaigns after they refused to provide requested documents.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, this week announced the panel's plans to subpoena Authentic Campaign founder and CEO Michael Nellis after the group's president, Loren Merchan, declined to provide documents that the panel requested.

Merchan is the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over former President Donald Trump's New York trial in which he was found guilty on over 30 charges of falsifying business records.

Bentz said on "American Agenda" that "When there's $9 million that was paid to … Authentic Campaigns … by Democrat groups, $2 million, I think, in one month by the Biden-Harris group, it's time to ask, was there any bias on the part of the judge?"

The congressman said Judge Merchan "simply needs to provide the documentation and show us that there wasn't" any communication with his daughter.

When asked if the committee then could call on Merchan to testify, Bentz said, "That's a fairly complicated matter there, given that he's a judge and we're the Congress."

Bentz later said, "If there's the appearance of impropriety, you look into it just as chair Jordan is doing. Otherwise people wonder why aren't you? And so he's done the correct thing. He's asked for the documents and … if there's nothing there, then prove it."

