×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bentz | zeldin | attack

Cliff Bentz to Newsmax: 'This Country Only Works If We Don't Have Violence'

Candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y., speaks during his election night party at the Coral House on June 28, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 01:09 PM EDT

Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., told Newsmax on Friday that the physical attack on Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., makes him question "how we calm people down and remind them that this country only works if we don't have violence."

During an event in upstate New York on Thursday, a man climbed on stage and grappled with Zeldin, who is running for governor, before being taken into custody.

When asked what went through his mind when he saw footage of the incident, Bentz told "National Report," that he told himself, "Thank goodness he wasn't hurt."

The congressman added that he also thought about "how many town halls and other public appearances I'm going to be doing, and all the rest of us in Congress are going to be doing, over the month of August and into September."

Bentz noted, "our entire careers here in Congress are in front of people. What is happening is a lot more anger that I think is facilitated by social media is being expressed by people in these kinds of actions. And so, how we calm people down and remind them that this country only works if we don't have violence is a real question."

He added: "thank goodness the congressman wasn't hurt, and I hope we don't have to resort to everybody having massive amounts of security. I know certain of my colleagues on the Democrat side already are spending various significant sums on security. I don't, and I hope I don't have to."

Bentz also hit out at the House special committee investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as a "sham and a fraud," accusing them of having a "biased approached."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., told Newsmax on Friday that the physical attack on Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., makes him question "how we calm people down and remind them that this country only works if we don't have violence."
bentz, zeldin, attack
326
2022-09-22
Friday, 22 July 2022 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved