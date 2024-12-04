WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: clay higgins | assassination probe | task force | donald trump

Rep. Higgins to Newsmax: Assassination Probe to Continue in Next Congress

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:08 PM EST

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who sits on the bipartisan House task force investigating the two assassination attempts on Donald Trump during the presidential election campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he will continue the probe into the next Congress as head of the Oversight Committee.

"The task force has submitted it report a couple of weeks early here, but essentially the task force has run out of clock, but I have not," Higgins said on "National Report."

"I will have a gavel in the 119th Congress on the oversight committee and I'm going to continue the investigation that I've conducted for the past five months. ... We're to answer a lot more questions," he said, noting that "some of this stuff remains to be fully investigated."

The task force, which will host its final hearing Thursday, when it is scheduled to hear from acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, is expected to release its report in the coming weeks detailing the security failures.

Higgins said that "the culture within the FBI's investigative infrastructure has been more fully revealed to me" while participating in the task force and "has allowed me insight into what is exactly wrong with the FBI, and I believe it can be fixed."

Higgins said the root of the problem is "some cultural mechanisms that have just gone in the wrong direction and that's the kind of thing that we can address very quickly in the Trump administration."

Higgins specified that the "the glaring failures that I have observed have pretty much all fallen into the category of failure to fully and thoroughly investigate the ... totality of circumstances of J13 [the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler County, Pennsylvania]."

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 02:08 PM
