Secret Service: Many Reforms Since Assassination Attempt

The Secret Service says it has applied multiple reforms since the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and identified "several instances of behaviors and acts by multiple employees that warrant review for corrective counseling and, potentially, disciplinary action," according to a final report to be sent to Congress and other agencies.

The employees, it added, would be provided due process under the law.

"All individuals found in violation of policies will be held accountable," the mission assurance inquiry stated.

"Multiple operational and communications gaps preceded" the assassination attempt, including "a deficiency of established command and control, lapses in communication, and a lack of diligence by agency personnel," the Secret Service said in a statement Friday.

The agency "did not command the appropriate dispatch of personnel, either Secret Service or state/local law enforcement partners, to the area of the AGR building after learning about a suspicious individual with a range finder," which turned out to be shooter Thomas Crooks.

The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility, Inspection Division conducted the inquiry.

Reforms implemented include granting Trump the highest level of protection, improving communication with state and local police at events, and expanding the use of drones to better monitor campaign rallies and other venues.