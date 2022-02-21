Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Banking Sanctions May Not Be as Effective on Putin

Real banking sanctions probably won't be as effective against Russian President Vladimir Putin as they would have been because Europe is now so dependent on Russia for its energy, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Monday.

"Strategically, we're not in a great position," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know that Nord Stream 1 was a malign Russian influence pipeline. It is not a commercially viable pipeline because it's not. It's expensive, and it's not a good return on investment for the Russians, but it is strategically."

Russia, meanwhile, is planning strategic energy initiatives "while Germany and the United States force us into Green New Deal initiatives, making us dependent on players like Germany and China for fossil fuels," said Tenney.

The United States, she added, "has lost its energy independence and its strength, and that's why we're in such a terrible position," especially considering how President Joe Biden is a "feckless weak president whose administration just sits there and says Oh, let's try to have diplomacy."

Tenney pointed out that congressional Republicans put together a "strict and severe, crippling sanctions package," against Russia, but Democrats rejected it.

Meanwhile, Americans are already getting hit hard by rising energy prices, but some Democrats are calling to "completely cut off fossil fuels," said Tenney, who added that an invasion of Ukraine will add to the inflation that is already happening.

"[They say] there's nothing wrong with having $7 a gallon gas because people will stop going to the grocery store to get milk three or four times a day," said Tenney. "So we do need to understand that this is going to have crippling effects on our economy."

The supply chain is already in trouble, she said, noting that there is a planned trucker convoy this week in the United States to protest mandates that still carry on.

"We have mask mandates in New York with young children, and the parents are upset," said Tenney. "This is just a disaster, everywhere you turn, whether its the one-party rule in Albany or the one-party rule in Washington, D.C."

