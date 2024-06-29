Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Need Biden for 'Shadow Government'

Even with President Joe Biden's poor performance at the first general election debate Thursday night, Democrats at the top of the party won't pull him out of the race because they need him in place to run their "shadow government," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Saturday.

But, she told Newsmax's "Saturday Report," when she first started watching the debate, she thought that it was a ploy for the Democrats to "get Joe Biden out."

"The more I watched the reaction, the media was horrified on the left wing side and the Democrats were scrambling," the New York Republican said, adding there are "two reasons" Biden won't be removed.

"Number one, they've got to drag [first lady] Jill Biden's carcass out of the way, and they've got to step over [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] to get there," Tenney said. "And secondly, President [Barack] Obama actually indicated that Joe should stay.

"And that was curious because guess who's probably really running the government? Obama and his team behind the scenes. They're the shadow government in the background, making sure everything goes."

The congresswoman compared the administration to a "Soviet-style government," in which "it doesn't matter who they prop up front, it's what they can do in the back."

"As long as they can get Biden to sign off on some things and he's passable, that's what they're saying," Tenney added. "Even President Obama said, 'Look, everybody has a bad debate day.'"

But the debate was worse than bad, she said.

"This was a national security threat," Tenney commented. "Our enemies were watching this."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump was "sound on a lot of the issues," said Tenney.

"He almost looked like, 'Why am I, how can I be debating this guy?'" she said. "'How can this guy be the president of the United States?'"

The media also should not have been stunned by Biden's actions, because "they have all been covering up" his condition, she said.

"For once, the media actually was trying to be neutral on this, even though they thought they were setting up the perfect storm for Trump to be triggered and to make a mistake and to have a disaster," Tenney continued. "Trump maintained his self-discipline, his composure, and stayed on the issues, which I think they weren't expecting, and Biden was no challenge for Trump."

Meanwhile, Tenney said the lowest moment of the debate was when Biden claimed that no military lives have been lost during his tenure.

"How much more despicable can you be to lie about our service members? What a disaster to say that you don't care and can't remember the 13 lives that were needlessly lost" during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, she said.

Trump, meanwhile, "did a remarkable job with our military," Tenney said. "He rebuilt after President Obama took away a lot of our strategic forces and a lot of what we needed to do to rebuild our military, to project strength."

