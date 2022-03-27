Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Common Sense' to Increase Oil Supply to Curb Prices

It's "common sense" to know that increasing oil supplies to the markets will help curb prices, but the White House either has "energy illiteracy" or its "deliberately covering" up that fact while trying to appeal to the far left and its push for green energy policies, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Sunday.

"No fossil fuel [is] involved in any of our future energy plans, when we should have an all-of-the-above approach," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

However, other countries are building new coal-fired power plants, including China and India, Tenney added.

The war in Ukraine was also "probably somewhat" instigated by Russian President Vladimir Putin over energy, the congresswoman said.

"He was able to successfully use propaganda to move Europe and the United States away from fossil fuels directly into his war chest, [to use] energy and the use of fossil fuels to leverage his power over Europe and the United States and the world," said Tenney.

Meanwhile, there is "nothing more important" than a reliable energy source, but the Biden White House doesn't talk about that, she added.

"We need to continue to produce fossil fuels in a safe, reliable, and regulated way, where we can do that, and we must in order to provide prosperity to our country as well," said Tenney.

It may be "a little too late" for the Biden administration to focus on fossil fuels, she continued, but still, the effort must happen.

"I come from New York state where we have the best Marcellus and Utica shale, but we're not allowed to use it because of policies coming from the far left, who not only dictate what happens in New York state, but they also dictate what's happening in Washington," said Tenney.

