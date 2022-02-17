Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: NY Has 'Had It' With Gov. Hochul, Mandates

In yet another bold display of hypocrisy, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney on Newsmax, New York Democrats held their convention without masks, while maintaining a mask mandate on the state's school children.

"So Kathy Hochul just got endorsed by the Democratic Party; guess what happened today at the Democratic convention? They weren't wearing masks," Tenney told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

Tenney blasted Hochul, the New York governor who took over for disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as an "authoritarian bully" for refusing to follow the lead of Virginia under new GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who signed a law to ban mask mandates in his state's schools this week.

"At this point, so many parents around the community and around New York state have stood up against these mask mandates," Tenney told Pellegrino and co-host Heather Childers. "Kudos to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for having the courage to stand with parents and understand that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci's lack of science – and lack of expertise in this issue – is being actually finally being disputed by speech pathologists and others who work with small children, who are the least vulnerable in our communities, and they're forcing them to wear masks."

The silver lining, according to Tenney, is Hochul's reelection will be difficult with her maintaining mask mandates on children.

"It's going to hurt her in the election, to be honest with you, because people have had it," Tenney added.

Tenney added a rebuke of President Joe Biden for his failing on his promise to unity Americans.

"We have a divisive, grouchy, old man who is now our president, and I don't see any unifying language coming out of him," she said.

"It's really unfortunate that we have no unity and we have no ability for this president to bring us together, which we need to do."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here