Trump Blasts NY AG James' 'Witch Hunt' as 'Travesty of Justice'

After a judge ruled former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children must comply with New York's civil investigation subpoenas, the former president blasted the "witch hunt" as a "travesty of justice" and an effort to damage his "business relationships" and "interfere" with the "political process."

Trump blasted both Hillary Clinton for spying allegations and New York Attorney General Letitia James for subpoenas issued in December for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

"[James] is doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process," Trump said of James and Hillary Clinton in a scathing rebuke from his Save America PAC on Thursday night. "With the rest of the case, even Cy Vance, who just left the DA's office without prosecuting anything additional, because there isn't anything additional to prosecute — THERE IS NO CASE!

"The targeting of a president of the United States, who got more votes while in office than any president in history, by far, and is a person that the Radical Left Democrats don't want to run again, represents an unconstitutional attack on our country — and the people will not allow this travesty of justice to happen."

Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ordered Trump, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to sit for a deposition within 21 days, but the former president fired back, saying he cannot "get a fair hearing."

"It is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in history — and remember, I can't get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by judges and the judiciary," Trump's statement concluded. "It is not possible!"

Trump reiterated his complaint that James campaigned for attorney general on the grounds to pursue the president with extensive investigations.

"Failed Gubernatorial candidate, Letitia James, can run for the office of AG on saying absolutely horrendous and false things about Donald Trump, a man she doesn't know and has never met, go on to get elected, and then selectively prosecute him and his family," Trump's statement added.

Trump noted the lone indictment in James' investigation to date has been a "fringe benefits" case against former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on tax-related criminal charges, including failure to report a company-provided car, rent, and tuition assistance for his family as employee benefits.

"After viewing millions of pages of documents over many years, they come up with a 'fringe benefits' case on a car, an apartment, and on grandchildren's education," Trump lamented in his statement.

Trump also rebuked Hillary Clinton amid the recent revelations from court filings from special counsel John Durham, which alleged ties of her 2016 campaign to an attorney with access to internet data from a government contractor.

The filings claim the campaign had access to a technology company to infiltrate Trump Tower, and later White House servers, in order to craft a narrative of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

"So, Crooked Hillary Clinton, one of the most corrupt politicians ever to run for president, can break into the White House, my apartment, buildings I own, and my campaign — in other words, she can spy on a presidential candidate and ultimately, the president of the United States — and the now totally discredited Fake News Media does everything they can not to talk about it," Trump's statement read.