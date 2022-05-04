Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Student Loan Forgiveness Likely to Be 'Overturned in Court'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that if President Joe Biden tries to forgive some or all of student loans through executive action, the decision would likely be "overturned" or challenged in court.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Tenney said: "I think he doesn't have the ability to do this through an executive order because the Department of Education has control over these loans."

"I think if he does try to do it, it will be challenged and overturned in court," the congresswoman added.

On Tuesday, an analysis prepared for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., indicated that canceling $10,000 of debt per borrower "zeroes out balances for 32% of borrowers (13 million in total)" and $50,000 would zero "out 76% of borrowers (30 million in total)."

According to Business Insider, while it's unclear how much debt Biden would cancel, reports have indicated he is considering canceling $10,000 of debt per borrower.

Tenney later added that "maybe the colleges should absorb some of the costs of these student loans and have a stake in the success of these students and their ability to get jobs and the ability to pay these loans off."

Tenney went on to mention that when she graduated from college, tuition was "$12,000 and that was in 1983." Tenney asserted that those costs to attend her same college today have risen from $75,000 to $78,000 a year.

In that time, the congresswoman added, college tuition has turned into a "huge ... problem." Now colleges "have diversity, equity (and) inclusion officers, and bloated administrations where these people make anywhere from $300 to $450,000 a year to do these types of jobs where they don't live in reality."

