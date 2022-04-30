Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'No Free Lunches' When it Comes to Student Loans

Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz decried on Newsmax moves anticipated by the Biden administration to forgive student loans.

"I think it's another example of executive overreach," Dershowitz told Saturday's "America Right Now." "There are, after all, no free lunches; when some people have to pay back loans, other people are hurt.

"The last thing we want is for kids who go to Goldman Sachs and make six-figure incomes to have to ... not pay their debts.

"It has to be done in a nuanced way that takes into account everything, not a kind of blanket administrative fiat, which is what all the administrations move toward."

According to National Review on Saturday, the White House is currently examining ways to forgive at least $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower but cap relief to individuals earning more than $125,000; however, sources told the The Washington Post the Biden administration had made no final decisions.

Dershowitz also weighed in on a Supreme Court case regarding a high school football coach from Washington state who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games.

"For me, the key question is this: What if this coach got up there at the end of the game and asked all the players to come around him and say, 'praise be Al Akhbar, and be praise be a Muslim god or a Hindu or Buddhist god?'" Dershowitz asked of Joseph Kennedy, the former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. "Do you think the school board would have allowed that? I don't think so. I think this is Christian prayer.

"And Christian prayer cannot be preferred over non-Christian prayer ... So I think this is not a question of free speech, it's a question of religious discrimination."

Dershowitz adds "the case will be won by Kennedy, and I don't think that's the right decision."

