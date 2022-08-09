Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: FBI's Raid Out of Fear of Trump Reelection

The FBI's move to execute a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump is just another indication that Democrats are out of control and getting worse over their fears that he'll win back the White House in 2024, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This is just a series of abuses of power by the Democrats, whether it's Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer," the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America." "Now you have the FBI."

Tenney added that the government has been coming after Trump ever since he announced his first presidential campaign.

"It's all about show trials," Tenney said. "That's what the Jan. 6 committee is. Yes, Jan. 6 was a terrible day. It was terrible that people violated our First Amendment, caused destruction, and did the terrible things they did."

But the committee's "show trial" is "offensive to Americans who believe in our Constitution," Tenney said. "What do they see? They see the end of the inability of these people to even give a chance to the average American, let alone the president of the United States, people that are not getting their due."

It also means that the government "controls the reins of power and wants to humiliate and destroy a person in the public square," Tenney said.

"Now we have social media, which makes it even better and easier to do it without giving them the rights of due process and the ability to appear before their accusers to present evidence," she said. "We have this predetermined outcome from the Jan. 6 committee to try and destroy President Trump."

But the public does not care about the committee, as the nation is suffering from inflation, high gas prices, and the passage "of a phony bill," the Inflation Reduction Act, Tenney said.

"Now we're talking about another thing just to prevent President Trump from getting elected," Tenney said. "This is all it's about….he's going to get elected. He's going to win and the tables are going to turn on them because we're going to go after them."

However, Trump was "besieged" during his first term in office, Tenney said, recalling how she and other GOP lawmakers in 2018, during her first term, teamed up to send a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to outline potential crimes by Hillary Clinton and others, but "nothing happened."

