Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Still Not Acting Like a 'Wartime President'

President Joe Biden, as a career politician, is not acting like a wartime president, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Monday.

"We need in a war president; someone who is credible, strong, and projecting leadership from the world's most important country, the United States, and we're not seeing it, unfortunately out of Joe Biden," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

She said she does credit the president for bringing NATO leaders together this past weekend, as a stand must be made against Russian President Vladimir Putin to make sure Ukraine wins the war.

However, Tenney stressed that won't involve U.S. troops on the ground, chemical weapons, or regime change, despite Biden's speech in Poland, where he called for Putin to be stopped.

"We've seen enough mistakes being made in the past," when it comes to regime change, said Tenney. "What we need to do is make Ukrainians see fast action, that we have someone who is clear and concise, and Joe Biden has shown he has not been on top of these issues."

The House and Senate, she added, did push Biden to take actions in support of Ukraine, but the White House still won't move on allowing MiG fighter jets to be sent from Poland, even though the Ukrainian military is trained to fly them to stop Russia's air attacks, said Tenney.

Further, she said she is concerned that Biden is "not capable" of handling the situation, as he has "never shown that he had good foreign policy credentials."

"Here he is on the world stage as the commander in chief, where foreign policy is paramount," said Tenney, but he also has not been able to handle the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, "one of the most important aspects of our foreign policy."

"The U.S. border is a sieve," she added. "People are just walking across. Who knows how many Middle Eastern or people from some of our enemy countries are coming across this border?

"We know Chinese fentanyl is coming across the border. [Biden has] pushed our allies away, so we have allies in the Middle East, teaming up with China and others who we need for our protection. And in an overall strategy, I don't think that he is acting. I don't think he is strong on any of these issues."

