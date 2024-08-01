Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Administration 'Pro-Criminal'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that the plea deal struck with three of the 9/11 masterminds is another example of how the Biden administration is "pro-criminal" and "they don't support victims."

On Wednesday, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two of his accomplices held at the Guantanamo Bay prison agreed to plead guilty to masterminding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in exchange for a life sentence.

Tenney said the Biden administration allowing the terrorists to avoid the death penalty showed their "main objective is appeasement."

"They're projecting weakness on the world stage, which is why you continue to have chaos. And so, the worst crime in American history on our soil is 9/11. And we're going to let these people not get the maximum sentence," Tenney said on "Wake Up America."

Tenney said she knows the families of 9/11 victims are upset, but noted the plea deal with Mohammed is typical of the current Democratic Party.

"This is what you're getting with this administration. They're pro-criminal. They don't support victims. And it's evident in their policies, whether it's New York State Legislature, New York City, or the cities across the country," she said.

