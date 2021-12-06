Sheriff Clarke to Newsmax: Criminal Justice Reform Causing Police Deaths

The number of police officers being killed in ambush attacks is "staggering," and is growing because of criminal justice reform measures that allow career criminals to remain on the nation's streets, former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke said on Newsmax Monday.

"Sixty officers killed in ambush attacks in 2021," Clarke said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You're looking at a 130% increase in assault ambushes on law enforcement officers. Those are staggering figures."

His comments come after the shooting of Mesquite, Texas, police officer Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran who was killed while in the line of duty outside a grocery store last Friday.

Clarke also commented that reform measures have weakened law enforcement because police officers are left to "second guess themselves."

Further, over-aggressive and political prosecutions of officers for incidents in which they should not be held criminally liable is causing police to hesitate on the scene, which Clark said is "very deadly."

"There is a number of things that contribute to this, but the fact that this goes on tells me that the war on police is alive and well," said Clarke.

The veteran lawmaker also spoke out about the smash-and-grab robberies that have been taking place across the nation and said he can't believe police officers and business leaders aren't forming task forces to fight back.

"What I would do is I'd get a combination of armed private security and off-duty law enforcement officers, armed in uniform," said Clarke. "You post them at the door, about a half dozen of these officers at the door. They're armed with course, their sidearm, but they're armed with pepper spray, they're armed with tasers, they're armed with collapsible batons or nightsticks. That would be a deterrent to these crews that come in. They'll see it right at the door that this is not going to be tolerated."

Clarke added that he doesn't understand why there is so much "hand-wringing" over the issue.

"There's a lot to be done," he said. "It's basic stuff. But you need a plan. And I would say you know what? Shame on the police. Leaders who haven't gotten together with the business community, the Chambers of Commerce, and saying Hey, look, we've got an idea."

