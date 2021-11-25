Former Sheriff Clarke to Newsmax: Arbery, Rittenhouse Juries Made 'Just' Decisions

The juries in the high-profile Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse cases both "made a just decision, and that's all we ask them to do," former Milwaukee County sheriff David Clarke said on Newsmax Thursday.

"In both cases, the jury came through," said Clarke on Newsmax's "National Report." "The integrity of our jury system is still strong … it is still there and that's a very good thing."

And that means that rather than saying the juries reached a "right" or wrong decision, in both cases, they made a "just decision" based on the evidence, not the politics that creeps into the criminal justice and prosecution levels, said Clarke.

In the Rittenhouse case, the jury was able to "block out all the pre-trial publicity" and the "blow-hard political activists" who were trying to seek a particular outcome, said Clarke. However, the jury in that case "stuck to the law" and the evidence and acquitted Rittenhouse of the deaths of two people during a police protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Meanwhile, all three defendants in the killing of Ahmad Arbery in Georgia were found guilty of his murder, and that came despite the "political activists" who claimed "Black people can't get justice in the court system," said Clarke.

"What I'm talking about is that the integrity of our jury system is still there, and that's a very good thing," he added.

However, the "liberal corporate media" in many cases creates a narrative, so that when a jury returns a verdict, people have a "false" sense about what should have happened, said Clarke.

"As for the political class, look, these individuals they seize on these things for to score some cheap political points," said Clarke. "These political hacks. you know, they ought to just stay out of it, too, and pray for and ask for justice … all these states should be looking for is justice, not achieving a political agenda, but sadly, like I said, politics has creeped in."

He added that most people believe in equal justice, but the cases won't change the ways of "blowhard political activists."

"This isn't going to prove anything for them," he said. "They'll just wait around for the next case that fits their political agenda, and they'll seize on that opportunity as well. Our court system is not perfect. It can't be perfect because it involves human beings and human beings are imperfect, but more times than not they do come to a just verdict like they did here."

However, neither case will prove anything "to the race hustlers and the other political activists," said Clarke. "But I'm happy to say that most Americans, they get this, they understand."