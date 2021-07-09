Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: We Need to Fund the Police

Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann told Newsmax that the best way to promote law and order is to fund the police. The congressman's comments were made in light of a homicide surge in Chicago under Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Appearing Friday on "Spicer & Co.," Fleischmann, a Republican, said: "The best way to stop [crime] is law and order — and fund the police, honor the police. Honor their job and their work. And work with them to get it done. Fundamentally, if someone commits a crime, they not only hurt the victim, they hurt our society."

According to NBC News, crimes in Chicago including sexual assault, battery and robbery have gone down. But homicides have risen 33% from the same time last year.

"We've got to recognize that the year and a half that we've gone through is unprecedented," said David Olson, a co-director of the Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy and Practice at Loyola University Chicago. "The places where we're seeing the highest rates of homicide and shootings are the same communities that we have over the last 30 or 40 years — primarily the communities that are most economically disadvantaged and most racially segregated."

Fleischmann continued to criticize the Democratic majority as turning away from the rule of law. A path forward would be to return to basics, he said.

"We're seeing lawlessness. What we need to do is get back to the rule of law — fundamental, good basics — American values, American policies. And really, we've got to stand up to the liberal and radical left and say they're wrong."

