Fmr Amb. Landau to Newsmax: Venezuela Problem Is US Problem

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau told Newsmax on Tuesday that the growing chaos in Venezuela is very much a United States problem because the "migration crisis" can get "much, much worse."

Further, Landau told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that President Nicolas Maduro is getting increasingly "desperate" as he tries to ride out the storm from stealing the country's election, going so far as to move up Christmas this year.

"The migration crisis from Venezuela has been overwhelming, not just for the United States, but for the whole Western Hemisphere. And, you know, if the situation there continues to go down the drain, it can get much, much worse," Landau said. "So I think we all have to keep a close eye on that. Ultimately, the Venezuelan people, it seems to me, have to be the ones to take the action to overthrow their government, the Maduro regime, I should say, because they just tried to vote him out.

"But ultimately, we should be trying to give the democratic forces there whatever help we can," he added.

Van Susteren reported that Maduro periodically cuts power to the country in order to paralyze the Venezuelan people.

"It's a terrible situation. I mean, he's kidnapping children. He's actually getting desperate now. He just moved up Christmas this year," Landau said. "It's kind of like the French Revolution where they just make things up. He's now said Christmas is on October 1st because he wants people in a celebratory mood, in September, while he tries to ride out this crisis."

The United States was among a handful of countries on Tuesday to condemn the Venezuelan attorney general's office for issuing an arrest warrant on Monday for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, the rightful winner of the country's July 28 election, according to opposition tallies.

"This really isn't any more a question between left and right politically. It's basically a criminal gang has taken over the nation of Venezuela and is just looting the country for its own benefit. And, you know, to the great detriment of the Venezuelan people," Landau said.

