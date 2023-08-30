Bobb, Binnall to Newsmax: DOJ No Longer Feigning Justice

Christina Bobb, attorney and adviser for the Donald Trump for President organization, and Trump attorney Jesse Binnall told Newsmax Wednesday that the Department of Justice "doesn't seem to even be trying to feign justice at this point."

"They're absolutely running interference for anyone related to [President] Joe Biden, including Joe Biden, and blatantly disregarding legitimate congressional subpoenas, while at the same time they're then the attack dog against anybody who opposes Joe Biden or opposes their woke agenda of seizing control of the United States government," Bobb said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Up until they really got into the second indictment of Donald Trump, there appeared to be some tap dance of we should probably look like we're the Justice Department. And then after they went crazy on Donald Trump. It all went out the window. And there's no semblance of justice at this point."

Binnall said it's "absolutely preposterous" and a "projection of the worst sort" that the Justice Department continues to "go after Donald Trump for things that the Biden family has actually done."

"The Justice Department has passed any semblance of credibility at this point," he said. "They crossed the Rubicon in such a way that all Americans know that they are politically involved at this point in defending the Bidens.

"Poll after poll shows that the American people know that the indictments for President Trump are about the 2024 elections."

Following the Tuesday confirmation of pseudonym email accounts Joe Biden reportedly used as vice president, the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday demanded that the National Archives and Records Administration hand over records on first son Hunter Biden's alleged improper use of Air Force Two.

The younger Biden reportedly flew to at least 13 countries on the aircraft during his father's vice presidency.

Bobb said that "legitimate questions" about what went on during Biden's vice presidency should be leading the Department of Justice to make "legitimate inquiries" to get to the bottom of it, instead of ignoring congressional subpoenas.

"How is it that they can twiddle their thumbs at this and say, Well, you know, we don't know if we want to participate in this; we don't want to look at this; but those documents that President Trump had a lawful right to have, let's take a closer look at that?'" she asked.

Binnall also said that Biden's use of pseudonym email addresses, including a .gov one, is "an impeachable offense."

"One of the things that the Constitution talks directly about is bribery. And Congress has a very, very solid position now to look into whether bribery happened and other high crimes and misdemeanors," he said. "So this is exactly why we have the impeachment clause."

Bobb said "bribery is certainly not part of" Biden's official duties, so "he should be held accountable for the crimes committed while in office."

"He should be impeached and he should face charges," she said.

In addition to impeaching Biden, Binnall said, "There needs to be some very serious legislation looked at to make sure that this doesn't happen again," adding that legislation is needed "to make sure that the Department of Justice is no longer an arm of the Democratic Party."