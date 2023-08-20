Comer: Biden's Fake Name Emails More Evidence of Guilt

The emails President Joe Biden signed with a pseudonym while he was vice president and forwarded to his son Hunter are further proof of corruption and involvement in his business schemes, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said Sunday.

"We've learned that Joe Biden used at least three pseudonyms or fake names in emails that he was receiving from people within the federal government and people that worked for him," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

Even more troubling, said Comer, is that Biden's son Hunter was copied on emails pertaining to Ukraine, even though the White House maintained he wasn't a government employee.

"If that were true then why was he receiving emails from the government?" said Comer.

The evidence is also mounting to prove that Biden, while he was vice president, went to Ukraine for the "sole purpose" of firing Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating his son for corruption, said Comer.

"I believe that Hunter had to prove value to the Burisma owners that they were working on this so he was forwarding those [emails] to the owners of Burisma," said Comer. "It is obvious that Joe Biden abused his power as vice president for the sole purpose to protect his son who was receiving millions and millions of dollars from this corrupt Ukrainian energy company and this email ties Joe Biden and Hunter Biden into this corruption scheme without a shadow of a doubt."

Comer last week demanded that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) release records from Biden's years as vice president from times that overlapped with the activities of his son Hunter's activities in Ukraine, particularly emails that were signed with the pseudonyms "Robert Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware."

He said Sunday the committee has given NARA five business days to turn over the information.

"We expect National Archives to cooperate with our investigation," Comer said. "We don't need to prove the purpose of this investigation. I think everybody knows now."

The emails Hunter Biden received were "100% business," even though the White House claims the father and son had a firewall between their business affairs.

Biden has also said that he didn't know for some time that his son was on the Burisma board, but "that is another lie," said Comer. "The only emails we've seen where they were copying Hunter were pertaining to Ukraine at a critical time when Joe Biden was calling to fire the prosecutor in exchange for foreign aid. That's called a quid pro quo and it's very illegal and more evidence Joe Biden was front and center in this scheme."

Meanwhile, Comer said his committee is about to find out whether special counsel David Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, will interfere in the investigation into the Bidens.

The committee is also now zeroing in on some more bank accounts concerning the Biden family, and is learning that the banks are "under considerable pressure not to cooperate with us."

"We are facing obstruction like has never been demonstrated in the history of congressional investigations," said Comer. "Not only are we being obstructed by the Biden legal team, we're being obstructed by the Department of Justice, we're being obstructed by the FBI, by the Secret Service, the IRS, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The next question is, Will we be obstructed by the new special counsel David Weiss investigating this?"

Every subpoena that's been issued by the committee has resulted in damaging evidence against the president, he added.

"We believe the next bank records that we're going to subpoena will tell a whole lot bigger story about how involved Joe Biden was in this Biden influence-peddling scheme or Biden corruption," he said.