Christian Graphic Designer Lorie Smith to Newsmax: Day of Victory for Everyone

The Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled Friday in favor of Lorie Smith, the Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites for only opposite sex couples, a move she called a "day of victory not just for me, but for everyone," on Newsmax.

"The court has affirmed that no one could be forced to speak messages that go against the core of who they are and what they believe," Smith said during an appearance Friday on "National Report."

The court ruled 6-3 for Smith despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith had argued that the law violates her free speech rights.

Smith's opponents warned that a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate, refusing to serve Black, Jewish or Muslim customers, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants. But Smith and her supporters had said that a ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their beliefs.

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court's six conservative justices.

Smith told Newsmax she has waited "seven very, very long years to create consistent with my beliefs while Colorado has censored and silenced my speech.

"I stood to protect not only my freedom, but everyone's freedom to speak freely. And today, the decision corrects that injustice because everyone must be free to speak and live consistent with their beliefs, whether they're the same as mine, perhaps different. It's been a journey and we celebrate today."

Speech should be "protected," she added.

"Nobody should be forced to create a message that goes against the core of who they are," she said. "This includes the LGBTQ website designer. Nobody should be forced to create a message they don't believe in and today is victory that protects each and every one of us."

She also said she's seen an increase in support "from people across the spectrum, and I'm even seeing messages of support from the LGBTQ community who don't want to be forced to create messages that go against what they believe on the topic of marriage."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

