Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: NH Voters 'Ticked Off' They've Been Lied to About Biden

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax on Wednesday that a new Saint Anselm College poll showing that the Granite State is in play for presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump reflects what he's seeing on the ground "without a doubt."

"First, the poll is one of the most legitimate polls that we traditionally have here in New Hampshire," Sununu said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "It's one of the most accurate polls that we have. And, as a governor, I'm out on the street … talking to people. The feeling is there when you're just having the conversations, the understanding is there that … you might not agree with Trump's policies or whatever it might be, but, at the end of the day, you need to know who's in charge. And I think that's actually the most concerning issue that people bring to me, not just that [Joe] Biden, the candidate, might not be able to handle the next four years, but Biden as president today. People understand that he might have to wake up later tonight and have to deal with an international crisis, and there's no belief that he's making any of the decisions there.

"So, that in itself is disconcerting for the election, but I think people are more ticked off than anything that they've been lied to," he continued. "As you guys have pointed out, they're watching other media, they're kind of shown only one face of the presidency, the reality came forth the other day, and they feel like they've been duped, specifically by their own Democrats. So, you see Democrats actually now moving to Trump, which drives the 12-point swing you saw in that poll."

The Republican governor said that he thinks the "more liberal aspects of the citizenship" are the ones who are the "most infuriated" to discover that the mainstream media has been concealing the truth about the president's apparent physical and cognitive decline for three years now.

"Nobody can say that the media is conjuring this up at this point, when even their own liberals are turning against the former president, and they know they're in a pickle," he said. "That's the biggest frustration the Democrats have is, I believe, and I think it's right to say, it's too late to switch him out."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is slated to travel to New Hampshire to stump for Biden in the coming days and Sununu said he thinks it's "hilarious" that the governor "from the state with the worst unemployment, the worst job growth, the highest cost of living on top of Biden's massive inflation, [and] the worst homelessness crisis," is "coming to the state of opportunity, the live free or die state, number one for economic freedom, no taxes, all that sort of thing, trying to make a case for their disastrous results."

"Having Gavin Newsom go out and tell everybody that all is OK is like the captain of the Titanic becoming the marketing face of the cruise industry," he said. "It's just the dumbest thing in the world, given the disaster that California is in."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com