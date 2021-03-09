Jordan Kimball to Newsmax TV: 'Bachelor' Host, Contestant Mistreated

Despite efforts to "cancel" him, "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison will eventually return to the show because viewers love him, former contestant Jordan Kimball tells Newsmax TV.

Harrison came under fire last month when he initially defended one of the show's current contestants, Rachael Kirkconnell, after old photos of her dressed in Native American clothing and in an antebellum dress with other women surfaced.

In the interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell against what he called the “woke police” on social media. “We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion," he said in the interview.

Harrison soon afterward apologized, saying “my ignorance did damage” and he was “ashamed over how uninformed I was.” He said he was stepping aside from his TV show “for a period of time” and will not be hosting the "After the Final Rose" special that will follow the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

Kimball who won the fifth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and is currently a Turning Point USA Ambassador, said Tuesday on "Greg Kelly Reports" that Kirkconnell's apology for her actions did come "a little late," but that she is somewhat limited in things she can say because she is currently under contract with ABC, which airs "The Bachelor."

Behind the scenes at "The Bachelor" is not all political correctness and "wokeness,' Kimball told host Greg Kelly.

"And the thing is, I've been so tolerant of the producers and other people on the show with their politics, knowing that I was a conservative all along and listening to their rhetoric," he said. "And it's funny. I never once canceled that person. I didn't ever say, 'You know, you got to get out of my face. I can't tolerate you. That's just not how it works."

But now, he noted, "you step out with your view ... and you get canceled. Oh, you're conservative, we want nothing to do with you. I'm unfollowing you. It's just it's very, very bizarre."

The culture of the show has changed since he was on it, Kimball said, so that now when things come out about your personal life from the past, you are judged in real time for it," even if it was something from 12 years ago, even if you apologize."

"People can say, 'Oh, the GOP's canceling Starbucks," he said, but added, "These are individuals. Social media is not a courtroom for civil litigation, and you cannot punish someone without legally saying, hey, they did this."

The claims of racism against Kirkconnell are baseless, he said, and actually hurt people who have real claims of racism against people.

As for the host, Chris Harrison, Kimball said knows him better than many of the contestants who are speaking out against him. Kimball appeared in three seasons of "The Bachelor."

"Chris is someone that has texted me when I was at a time of need, made sure that I was OK and felt support," he said. "He is someone that absolutely in no way have I ever heard anyone disclose that they felt uncomfortable on set with Chris Harrison. He's always been a class act, always been a gentleman."

The Associated Press contributed.