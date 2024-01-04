Chris Christie to Newsmax: I Won't Vote if It's Biden Versus Trump

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told Newsmax that he would sit out the 2024 election if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were the nominees.

Appearing Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the former New Jersey governor doubled down on his recent decision to not back Trump for the nomination in 2024 if he wins, a reversal of his past stance.

"First off, I agree with you that Joe Biden has messed up this country and is making things worse. Secondly, I believe Donald Trump is unfit to be president of the United States. I've told you that before.

"I don't think either one" is fit, he reiterated while receiving pushback from host Eric Bolling, adding that he would not vote if Biden and Trump were his only two choices.

Christie also told "The View" this week that he would not pardon Trump if he were found guilty of any crimes relating to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He previously pledged to the Republican National Committee, to qualify for the first four presidential debates, that he would back the eventual winner.

However, Christie is disqualified from the upcoming debate on Jan. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa, which will likely feature only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Christie is currently polling at 3.4% nationwide, according to FiveThirtyEight. However, he is doing better in New Hampshire, garnering around 11% in an average of the state's primary polls.

