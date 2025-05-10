Fr. Chris Alar to Newsmax: Papal Name 'Leo' Represents Workers

Robert Prevost's choice to be Pope Leo XIV "is very important because Leo XIII is my favorite all-time Pope, and he was a Pope of the people, representing the workers — especially after the Industrial Revolution, when they were afraid they were all going to lose their jobs," Fr. Chris Alar of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception told Newsmax.

"And now he did this because of AI [artificial intelligence], where the workers are thinking they're going to all lose their jobs. And he wants to be the Pope of the people," Alar told "Saturday Report."

Prevost, the Chicago-born missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops, was elected the first Pope from the United States in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

In his first words as Pope Francis' successor, uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Leo, 69, said, "Peace be with you," and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue, and missionary evangelization. He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

Alar told Newsmax he's praying for Pope Leo XIV.

"I just finished a talk about an hour ago that lists some of his background, his statements — both progressive and conservative — from a Catholic teaching standpoint," Alar said.

"But we pray for the office because with it comes much grace. And so ... let's give them a chance. Let's see how he does. And let's keep praying most of all that ... he received the Holy Spirit."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com