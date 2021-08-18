Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: 'Heads Need to Roll' on Border, Afghanistan

America's political and military leadership "heads need to roll" over the incompetence being shown on the southern border and in Afghanistan, according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"They need to come to Capitol Hill; they need to answer to what they've done," Roy told Wednesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "Heads need to roll and frankly, the Vice President [Kamala Harris], the President [Joe Biden], [Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley, and [Army Gen.] Austin Miller, all of them need to resign. It's complete disgrace."

Roy said the failures at the border with record numbers of illegal migrants coming across each month – and the chaotic way the United States pulled out of Afghanistan this week as the Taliban swept through the country in 10 days – demonstrate the vast incompetence of the political and military leadership we have.

"This is on the brass, this is on the White House, and frankly, it's also on some people in Congress – for too long have not been leading this country," Roy said. "There is a complete vacuum of leadership in the United States."

Roy said Biden, Harris, Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others "don't care" about the problems being caused by the flood of immigrants at the border, or the estimated 10,000 Americans still left in Afghanistan as hundreds of unvetted refugees were allowed on planes to leave this weekend.

"They're completely leaving our [southern] border wide open and exposed," Roy continued to co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jen Pellegrino. "We have terrorists coming in. We have China pushing fentanyl into our country, and these folks know it, and they don't care.

"They should be impeached for their lack of ability to secure the border, and now because of their complete incompetence, their willful disregard for enforcing what we should be doing in Afghanistan, how we should have left without leaving so many assets and endangering our country, and leaving 10-15,000 Americans still looking to figure out how to get out, and now they're focusing on importing people from Afghanistan when we still have 10-15,000 Americans over there."

Now terrorists across the world know they can enter the United States at the border with very little challenge, Roy warned.

"[Terrorists are] well aware of it," Roy said. "And now the whole world knows it, because we're seeing people pour across our border every day while this administration doesn't give a wit about the people in Texas."

Roy said there must also be a "house cleaning" at the Pentagon to get better military leaders.

"Go get those Americans [out of Afghanistan," Roy said. "If you can't do that, you need to get out of the Pentagon."

