Donald Trump to Newsmax: 'Inconceivable Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'

Excoriating President Joe Biden's failed and "humiliating" withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump on Newsmax said, "it's inconceivable that anybody could be so incompetent, stupid."

"Use any word you want to use," Trump told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "To imagine that you take out your military before you take out your U.S. citizens, and the civilians and others that may be helped us to even think of that, it's not something that can be believed."

Trump added to host Greg Kelly, Biden permitting the Taliban to quickly resume power in Afghanistan trumps even the failures on the southern border.

"There's never been anything so poorly handled," he continued. "We used to talk about the southern border that you know – we had the southern border the best it's ever been, now it's the worst it's ever been – but this is blowing it away."

Trump blasted the vacationing Biden in an empty situation room at Camp David, Maryland, calling the photos put out by the White House a mere photo op – ironically a phrase used to disparage his presidential walk to a burned down church outside the White House amid George Floyd riots last summer.

"It was just a setup picture to try and show that he's working, and he's not working,:" Trump said. "And more importantly than not working, their thought processes are wrong. The whole group of them, they don't know what they're doing."

Trump called the unfolding chaos in Kabul "disgraceful," referring to his past discussions with Taliban leaders as he sought a peace deal before a "conditions-based" withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I spoke with the heads of the Taliban – I had very, very tough conversations," Trump said. "There would be hell to pay if anything happened like this.

"And by the way, who could even think this thing like this going to happen, but they knew that there would hell to pay and it would start right at their village where they all lived – where they lived very happily.We had we had this worked out. It was going to be great."

Biden's bungling of more than just Afghanistan are all the consequence of the "rigged election," Trump concluded.

"This would have never happened if the election wasn't rigged," Trump said. "And there are consequences to a rigged election. This would have never happened."

