Rep. Roy to Newsmax: 'Follow the Truth' on Immigration Agent Shootings

Americans should withhold judgment and allow investigators to fully examine the facts surrounding two fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed in separate incidents involving federal law enforcement during confrontations tied to immigration enforcement activity in Minneapolis this month.

"The thing you've got to do is follow the truth wherever it may lead," Roy told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

He said it can be a slow process.

"You've got to go follow the facts and have a full investigation of this. And, you know, people are jumping [to] conclusions."

Roy cautioned that arriving at quick decisions on critically important matters creates more problems than are being solved.

"Everybody needs to slow the roll a little bit. We're 48 hours in."

As a former prosecutor, Roy said those involved can say they don't have all the answers.

"I haven't seen all the tape. I haven't seen body cam footage," he said.

"I haven't seen either direction, by the way. I haven't seen the timeline. I haven't seen the testimony," Roy continued.

"And I'm not going to be the judge and jury remotely as a member of Congress via screen. Everybody needs to calm down."

He said he supports President Donald Trump's decision to send the administration's border czar, Tom Homan, to Minnesota to oversee the federal response to the shootings and help coordinate ongoing fraud investigations.

"Tom Homan is a very strong leader. The president's doing a good job sending Tom out there to calm everything down."

Roy said Homan understands the logistics involved, along with the administrative angle of situations like this.

"He's the former head of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. That's the political side," he said.

Homan served as acting director of ICE from January 2017 to June 2018, during Trump's first term.

Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke by phone Monday and indicated they were exploring ways to ease tensions in Minneapolis between anti-ICE protesters and federal agents, though no details were disclosed.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com