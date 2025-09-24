Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Biden Policies Fueled Climate for Dallas ICE Shooting

Rep. Chip Roy told Newsmax on Wednesday that the shooting outside a Dallas ICE field office reflects a dangerous climate for law enforcement created under President Joe Biden and Democrats.

"The great men and women of ICE, they're doing the Lord's work right now," the Texas Republican said in a phone interview with "National Report" as news was breaking about the shootings. "Thankfully, we have a president and an administration that are backing up ICE and Border Patrol and those that are trying to basically keep our community safe."

He added that a "radical leftist Marxist worldview" promoted by Democrats has undermined public safety and contributed to increased threats against law enforcement. While he cautioned that the shooter's motive was not yet clear, Roy said the political climate has emboldened violence.

"As a former prosecutor, you've got to be careful about jumping to any conclusions. We don't know. This could have been a sort of more traditional attack," he said. "This could be gang members or cartels targeting detainees. This could have been an anti-ICE motivated attack."

Still, he added, "what we do know is that when you have leftists in charge under the Biden administration over the last four years, you create a climate where this kind of thing increases, where the respect for law and order goes down."

Roy said the country is "more dangerous" because of Biden's policies, adding that officers face greater risks both from criminals in custody and on the streets.

"God bless President Trump and ICE and Border Patrol and our men and women in blue across the country, our law enforcement DPS for what they're doing," he said.

The congressman also condemned efforts in California to strip ICE agents of face coverings and cited a Democratic lawmaker who is under indictment for interfering with immigration enforcement.

"We should have removed her from the Homeland Security Committee. But a handful of my Republican colleagues wouldn't stand up. We've got to call this stuff out when it's happening," Roy said.

He warned that political rhetoric against ICE and police has made such attacks more likely.

"Even if this was, for example, a gang or cartel activity, the fact that they were emboldened to go do that at an ICE facility is extraordinary," Roy said. "If this were a radical leftist who shot up an ICE facility, that is extraordinary. Either one of those two things is extraordinary. The climate that has been created, that is anti-law enforcement and pro-criminal and pro-illegal alien, is causing this lack of stability."

Roy said conservatives are working to restore security. "The law enforcement community is now standing back up, and we need to stand with them as we go through this investigation and figure out the facts," he said.

