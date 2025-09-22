WATCH TV LIVE

DHS: Won't Comply with Newsom's 'Unconstitutional' Mask Ban

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 07:39 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security says Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "unconstitutional" mask ban.

"At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on X.

California on Saturday became the first state to ban most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business.

The ban is a direct response to recent immigration raids in Los Angeles, where federal agents wore masks while making mass arrests. The raids prompted days of protest and led President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the area.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

