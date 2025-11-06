Rep. Roy to Newsmax: GOP Must 'Hold Line' vs. 'Appalling' Dems

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans must "hold the line" against Senate Democrats, who he said are expected to vote down another short-term spending measure on Friday, and urged his party to go on offense in the ongoing shutdown standoff.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Roy blasted Democrats for what he called "appalling" political gamesmanship that risks government operations and the livelihoods of federal workers.

"It looks like tomorrow that Senate Republicans plan on sending over a version of the bill that we sent them 45 days ago that they've been sitting on," Roy said.

"But I'm being told right now that Democrats are planning to reject that tomorrow, so that we would head into the weekend with another rejection of spending levels, which were at the Biden spending levels. ... So it's just a continuation of Democrats continuing to play political games for political purposes," he added.

Senate Democrats are holding firm in the shutdown standoff, hoping Republicans will relent on demands to make permanent the Obamacare subsidies set to expire Dec. 31. They're also pushing to roll back $1.5 trillion in Medicaid reforms passed by Republicans in July, which include provisions ending emergency healthcare coverage for illegal aliens.

Roy said the GOP-led House has already acted responsibly by advancing appropriations bills and a continuing resolution, or CR, that would keep spending at or below current levels. He accused Democrats of blocking progress to score political points.

"They're willing to risk the ability of the American people to travel [and] take pay away from hardworking government workers — all for their political operations," Roy said. "That's what's so appalling about what they're doing."

Roy added that Republicans need to "double down" and use continuing resolutions to highlight conservative priorities.

"Let's just send the Democrats over a CR into the year and add the SAVE Act [Safeguard American Voter Eligibility] to it, saying that only American citizens should vote in American elections," he said.

The Texas Republican said the standoff should serve as a "wake-up call" for his party to stop playing defense.

"Republicans need to look at this as a wake-up call that we get on offense," Roy said. "We need to be sending stuff over to Senate Democrats."

