Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Harris Wants to 'Remake America'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats have purposely facilitated an open border in order "to try to remake America."

Harris' visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday has been seen by many as a last-minute effort to shore up a weak point in the campaign as immigration remains a top issue in this year's election. Roy said that Harris "does not care" about Americans killed by illegal immigrants and that her visit to the border during the height of the campaign "is about power."

"It's always been about power. They're releasing people into the United States and endangering us," Roy said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Fentanyl is killing our kids. People like Jocelyn Nungaray, Kayla Hamilton, Rachel Morin, Laken Riley — how many more names?

"Do you want me to go down the list that are dead directly because of the parole releases? And they're purposeful."

On Friday, Rep. Tony Gonzales posted on X a letter he received from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detailing the number of "noncitizens" with criminal history, both detained and "non-detained," including 13,099 "non-detained" "noncitizens" with homicide convictions.

Roy said everyone "knows why they're doing it."

"They're doing it intentionally to try to remake America, like you just said. And the fact of the matter is, they're lying about that bill.

"They are lying that there was some sort of great Senate bill that was going to save the day. That is bull. It's a lie. That bill would have codified the mass releases."

