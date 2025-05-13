Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Beware of China Not Doing as Promised

The United States should be very concerned that Beijing will not carry through with its promises outlined in the trade deal announced this week, China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Chang explained that the U.S. has wanted an opening of the Chinese economy to Americans for centuries.

"We thought we got that with China's ascension to the World Trade Organization in 2001, but China violated all of its obligations. Then we had the 2020 'phase one' trade deal, and the Chinese violated that as well."

These blatant examples make it difficult to trust that Beijing will keep its promises this time around, Chang said.

Making matters worse, according to Chang, is that Chinese President Xi Jinping "believes that his only way out of a distressing situation in China is to export more to the world," but the world cannot accept this because of the damage it causes to each nation's economy that is flooded with Chinese products.

Chang added: "What President [Donald] Trump is saying to Xi Jinping is that you have a historic opportunity to rebalance the Chinese economy — to make consumption the fundamental basis of economic growth. I am giving you an off-ramp of 90 days."

Chang said, "I hope that Xi Jinping takes it; I don't think he will because of various factors … [mainly] that the change in the Chinese economy would basically lead to undermine the Communist Party's basis of support."

