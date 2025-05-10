Chang and Fleitz to Newsmax: US Tariffs Vital to Stop $500B Annual China IP Theft

Maintaining tough tariffs against China is crucial to preventing the annual theft of half a trillion dollars in American intellectual property, Asia expert Gordon Chang said Saturday on Newsmax, as U.S.-China trade negotiations resumed amid economic tensions and rising internal unrest in China.

As U.S. officials met with Chinese counterparts in Geneva on Saturday, aiming to de-escalate the current trade conflict, Asia expert Gordon Chang warned against easing American tariffs, emphasizing their necessity to protect against the theft of $500 billion annually in U.S. intellectual property by China.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Chang argued the existing tariffs are America's strongest leverage against China's "predatory trade practices."

"Our tariffs are there as a remedy for the theft of U.S. intellectual property," Chang said. "China steals about half a trillion dollars a year of U.S. IP, as well as for its increasingly predatory trade practices. If we get rid of our tariffs, we won't have any remedy."

Chang cautioned against expecting good faith negotiations, citing the presence of Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's chief negotiator, who previously negotiated the January 2020 trade deal with the U.S.

Chang criticized He Lifeng's record, highlighting the 2020 deal's quick collapse.

"[He Lifeng] negotiated the January 2020 phase one trade deal with China, almost immediately dishonored," Chang said. "China, certainly over the course of decades, has never honored a trade deal with us."

Fred Fleitz, a foreign affairs expert who appeared with Chang on "Saturday Report," also supported maintaining substantial tariffs, noting President Trump's persistent pressure had created significant economic challenges within China.

"When China was admitted into the free market about 25 years ago, there was an assumption this would lead to political and economic reforms. But this didn't happen," Fleitz said. "China has exploited trade. It's stolen property, and it has basically engineered an enormous transfer of American wealth to China."

Fleitz highlighted recent widespread protests across China as evidence of internal distress brought on by tariffs. "All these factories in China, these millions of workers, depend upon this unfair trade," Fleitz stated. "We're going to have to have a settlement to stop this theft of American trade and American intellectual property."

Chang added that the significance of the ongoing protests within China extends beyond labor issues to broader financial instability. "Even before President Trump took the oath of office for his second term, Chinese export-oriented factories, especially those in the South, were in trouble," he said. "With President Trump's tariffs, many of them have gone out of business. They're not paying wages to employees. That's why we're seeing all these protests."

Chang warned that recent demonstrations against smaller Chinese banks signal deeper financial troubles that could soon impact China's broader economic stability.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer began weekend negotiations with He Lifeng, seeking relief from tariffs that have risen dramatically. President Trump recently increased U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, prompting China to impose a retaliatory 125% levy, NBC News reported.

Last year's U.S.-China trade exceeded $660 billion, making a swift resolution vital for both economies.

