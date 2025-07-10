Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: 'Hallelujah' US Now Blocking China's Land Grab

Former President Joe Biden would not do it, but the Trump administration, with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins out front, is moving to block the Chinese purchase of U.S. land, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., hailed on Newsmax.

"Hallelujah," Marshall told Thursday's "National Report." "Secretary Rollins is absolutely knocking it out of the park. For four years, we begged the Biden administration to do something about this, that the Chinese are buying land, not just any land, but land next to military bases."

The senator said the issue hits close to home for him, as Chinese will be blocked from purchasing farmland to protect food security and the homeland.

"They bought land close to my home in Fort Riley," he continued. "Think about Whiteman Air Force Base, there in Missouri. The Chinese purchased land there. That's where the B-2 bombers took off from to bomb the Iranian nuclear weapons site.

"So going forward, she's going to be able to decide, as purchases are being made, if it's a threat to national security. Look, food security is national security."

Marshall also pointed to Chinese purchases of food producers. Smithfield Foods was bought by a Chinese company in 2013. It handles about 25% of pork production for U.S. retail and commercial markets.

"JBS, owned by a Brazilian company, about a fourth of the meat processing as well, so it goes beyond that," Marshall added.

As a physician, Marshall is disappointed in former President Biden's White House physician refusing to talk with a House committee about Biden's mental and physical decline, citing doctor-patient privilege.

Marshall said he was "horribly disappointed" that Dr. Kevin O'Connor took the position he did.

"It's almost an admission of guilt that he's not willing to testify," Marshall said.

