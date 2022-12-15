Charlie Kirk to Newsmax: Hold Dorsey Accountable for Lying to Congress

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied to Congress about political censorship and should be "held accountable for that," Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Newsmax Thursday.

"Jack Dorsey lied under oath in front of Congress when he said — he was asked very bluntly, 'Are you censoring people because of their political views?' — and he lied under oath, and I would love to see him be held accountable for that," Kirk told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka.

"He also lied to me. I met with Jack Dorsey in the summer of 2018. And I asked him bluntly, 'Are you shadow banning people? Do you have the ability to do it?' And he had a very smooth answer with his entire technical team there when I met with him with Candace Owens, and he basically said, We don't do that. No way whatsoever,'" Kirk continued.

Kirk noted that the biggest aspect that bothered him was banning without notification.

"It would be one thing to ban me from Twitter — I think that would have been wrong and that's terrible — but then I would have dedicated all my time, energy and resources on a different social media platform. They did this without ever notifying me.

"And then also, whenever I would mention it, I was smeared and slandered by the mainstream media and by lawmakers on the left as being a conspiracy theorist by saying, 'Oh, Charlie, come on; no one is throttling your Twitter account.' Of course, not an apology or recognition or acknowledgement, now that we have the actual files," Kirk said, referring to the "Twitter Files," which showed that he had been put on a "Do Not Amplify" list.

Kirk had one of the largest conservative Twitter accounts in the world, according to a 2019 study by Axios.

"I was averaging 125,000 retweets a day ... and then almost overnight 800 retweets a day. And it's because somebody at Twitter decided to put a label on me of 'Do Not Amplify,'" Kirk said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!