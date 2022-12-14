Eric Trump to Newsmax: Twitter's Jack Dorsey 'Lied to Congress' About Shadow Banning

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that Elon Musk's "Twitter files" prove former CEO Jack Dorsey "lied to Congress" about downplaying conservative accounts.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the son of former President Donald Trump said the alleged leaks from Twitter demonstrate that the platform tagged certain accounts with "do not amplify," a process known as shadow banning.

"We all knew it was happening. We all saw it every single day," Trump said. "We'd post something — and something that would have gone viral with our viewers — you could just feel the dials get turned down. We knew it the entire time."

Trump also called attention to several Twitter employees in leaked correspondence admitting that the former president was "not breaking any user rules" around the time he was booted from the social media site.

"It's disgusting. It shouldn't happen. This is America. We're a lot better than that," he stated.

Speaking from his own experience, Trump said that his friends would search for him on Twitter, but his profile "wouldn't show up on people's accounts" despite being notable and verified.

"They did everything they could to hide me and my profile. They wouldn't let Don [Donald Trump Jr.], myself, my father — they wouldn't let us actually grow in terms of the amount of users that we had," Trump said. "They effectively put a ceiling on us."

Trump said Google used a similar suppression method in 2016 by sending his father's presidential campaign emails into "the spam boxes of all their users" while not doing the same for the Hillary Clinton campaign.

"Hillary's didn't have a little unsubscribe bar below it, but yet the Donald J. Trump campaign had an unsubscribe bar," he continued. "The tech companies absolutely ran amuck ... and you would think that would be some kind of violation of campaign finance law."

