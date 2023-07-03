Charles Moran to Newsmax: What Was Intent of 'Borderline Homophobic' DeSantis Ad

Charles Moran, the president of conservative LGBTQ group Log Cabin Republicans, told Newsmax on Monday that he questioned the intent of Gov. Ron DeSantis' "borderline homophobic" and "borderline homoerotic" campaign ad.

Moran said on "American Agenda" that "the one thing that everybody can agree on is that this ad was a miscalculation and was a misfire."

He added: "In some areas they've got some some messaging that is borderline homophobic. You've got some other imagery that's borderline homoerotic. So I think, more than anything, there's a lot of questions around, you know, What was the intent here?"

Moran went on to note that his organization "hosted two of our last annual fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago, as many other GOP organizations do," but he added that "President [Donald] Trump and the RNC really did present an inclusive campaign in 2020, that resulted in the doubling of the LGBT vote for Donald Trump from 2014 to 2016, and a full third of the LGBT community's votes going to congressional Republicans in that same year."

He also said, "That ad came after us when it didn't go after the real radicals on the far left that were pushing these radical agendas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!