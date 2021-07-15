Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Reports of Secret ICE Flights of Immigrants 'Concerning'

Recent reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement using at least one U.S. Air Force base to shuttle civilian flights of undocumented immigrants to other parts of the country are "concerning," former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tells Newsmax.

"They're certainly concerning," Wolf said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I think what we see on the crisis every day is an administration not choosing to enforce the law, not choosing solutions to this crisis. Instead, they continue to facilitate it."

According to The Daily Caller, a leaked memo from Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows directed subordinates at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas that "over the next few days, weeks, or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Del Rio Border Patrol will be using the Laughlin AFB runway to transport undocumented non-citizens via a Boeing 747.

''Do not take photographs and refrain from posting anything on social media. If anyone asks you about it, refer them to public affairs."

The Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the email to Fox News, which first reported on the memo.

Wolf told Salcedo the leaked memo shows exactly why the current immigration system under Biden is broken.

"They don't have a solution to address the crisis; the illegal behavior on the border and everything that we talk about over the last four or five months are symptoms of that problem," Wolf said. "They have to solve the problem. They have to get serious about the rule of law and holding folks accountable that break that law, and they're simply choosing not to do that at the moment."

Turning to the issue of Cuba, Wolf said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' policy "defies logic."

Mayorkas told protesters of that country's communist government not to take to the sea to come to the United States, as such political dissidents have done in the past, warning that they would be turned back.

"When you look at the Western Hemisphere and you look at any country, the two countries that come to mind that are persecuting their civilians are probably Cuba and Venezuela," Wolf said. "So if there are Cubans that are seeking asylum, they are probably the most deserving."

Instead, Wolf said, the Biden administration says the most deserving are from Central America and Mexico.

"We know those are economic migrants," as Cuban protesters would be, he said.

Further, he added, the Biden administration said that it overturned former President Donald Trump's southwest border policies that returned migrants either to their own country or to a safe third country.

Now, he added, Mayorkas wants to use the very policy against potential Cuban refugees that he opposed using on refugees at the southern border.

"So they have one policy for Cuba and then one policy for the southwest border," Wolf said. "It makes no sense. It's not logical."

