Rep. Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Dems, Cuban Socialists 'Kindred Spirits'

The Biden administration, amid the influence of progressives attached to the democratic-socialism movement, is "stuck" with their weak attempt to call out the Cuban government's silencing of calls for democracy, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to Newsmax.

"Where the hell is the Biden administration?" Nunes told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "The only thing we've heard from them is something about peaceful protests. We heard rumors about maybe this is COVID, that they're not getting vaccinated.

"I'm surprised they haven't blamed global warming yet."

"This is the one chance we've had in over 50 years to maybe get a regime change.

Nunes released his book "Countdown to Socialism" last November, exposing the dangers of the progressive movement turning America dangerously toward communism.

"The Democrats have been in bed with the Castro regime for a long time, and that's their problem," Nunes told host Greg Kelly. They've got themselves stuck and now they can't get themselves out.

"That's what my book is about: The Democratic Party has become a socialist party. So they're maybe a little bit kindred spirits and such."

President Joe Biden is the wrong man to follow former President Donald Trump who increased the pressure on Cuba by restoring America's strong stance against Cuba's communist regime.

"The Obama-Biden administration did nothing to help this problem," Nunes said as Cuba has been roiled by economic woes, energy shortages, a food crisis, and now protests against the government, where they chant "libertad" – Spanish for "liberty" – in the streets.

"They made it worse, and now they have people living an absolute nightmare there and they have been for a long time."

Nunes noted the Biden administration's recent "do not come" message to Cuban asylum seekers shows they support the communist regime.

"They're as sure as hell not saying that about the border with Mexico," Nunes continued. "They're saying the opposite, refugee status."

Nunes called on the Biden administration to go to the United Nations to demand liberation for the oppressed Cuban people, and for the Coast Guard to offer assistance in immigrating from communism to the United States.

"Wouldn't that be nice – since we're taking refugees from everywhere across the world?" Nunes concluded.

"Look Greg, I don't mean to get a little ticked off here, but it's just outrageous. What has happened to those people for multiple generations is an atrocity and we've ought to be ashamed of it that we've let this go on for this long."

