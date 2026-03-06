Ex-DHS Chief Wolf to Newsmax: Noem Delivered 'Historic' Border Results

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax the results produced by the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem were "historic," despite President Donald Trump's decision to remove her from the post after more than a year leading the agency.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report" Friday, Wolf said Noem inherited a particularly difficult situation when she took over DHS following the tenure of former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"She had an incredibly difficult job coming in after four years of Secretary Mayorkas at the helm of DHS, a border that was open," Wolf said.

Despite the challenges, Wolf said Noem's tenure produced significant results, particularly on border security and immigration enforcement.

"I think she did a great job from an output standpoint," Wolf said, adding that it was "one of the most secure borders that we've had in the history of our country."

Wolf credited the department with removing dangerous individuals from the United States and strengthening enforcement measures over the past 14 months.

Immigration and border security remain key political issues for Trump, Wolf added, noting that the president has historically taken aggressive steps to address them.

"This is an issue that President Trump should be doing very well on, and he has historically, because he's willing to make some very tough decisions for the betterment of the American people," Wolf said.

Wolf also addressed the controversy surrounding a costly DHS advertising campaign that featured Noem and encouraged illegal migrants to leave the United States voluntarily.

"The idea of you're going to do a messaging campaign so you get the message out that you need to leave the country — you need to self-deport — and if you do that, then you have the ability to come back into the country legally, I think in theory that's fine," Wolf said.

However, he suggested the campaign's rollout raised concerns.

"I think it was the execution of how this was done," Wolf said, pointing to questions about the contractor involved and the imagery used in the advertisements.

"I think there are some questions around the company that got that and ties to the secretary, and then just the overall image of the ads themselves," he said.

Wolf said messaging campaigns aimed at discouraging illegal immigration are not unusual, noting that the Trump administration previously used billboards in Central America to warn migrants about the consequences of entering the United States unlawfully.

"You need to get that message out," he said.

But he added the ads may have created unnecessary controversy, including criticism that they prominently featured Noem rather than focusing on the president's message.

"In this case, though, it was about execution, mainly putting her face ahead of the president," Wolf said.

Wolf said a series of issues, including questions raised during congressional testimony and reporting about contract approvals, may have contributed to Trump's decision to replace Noem.

"You never want to get crosswise with the president," he said. "There's just been a few too many instances that were overshadowing the great work that is being done at the department to secure the border and secure the homeland."

Despite the leadership change, Wolf said the Department of Homeland Security made significant progress during Noem's tenure and said he expects Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., if confirmed, to continue the administration's immigration enforcement agenda.

"It's a huge undertaking ... And I would say let's get to know the department. The department's got eight operating agencies. It's got a big mission. It's got some good folks. And, you know, the Trump administration has moved some folks out over these last 13 months.

"So get in there, get to know the department, build off of the success because a lot of the policies that have been put in place over this last year or so are sound policies. Build on that, learn from some mistakes, and continue to execute for the betterment of the American people. I think the senator will do just fine once he's confirmed," he added.

