Stone to Newsmax: Noem Firing 'Long Time Coming'

Political strategist Roger Stone said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was "a long time coming."

He cited concerns about her leadership and questions surrounding federal contract decisions involving adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "The Big Take With Ed Henry," Stone pointed to Noem’s recent Senate testimony, where she said Lewandowski, a longtime political ally, played no role in the awarding of federal contracts.

Stone said documentation suggests otherwise.

"She testified before the Senate the other day that Corey Lewandowski, her paramour, played no role in the letting of federal contracts," Stone said.

"When there's a great deal of paperwork that demonstrates that he was deeply involved in that, even though he's not technically a government employee and has no real authority."

Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Trump, has served as an informal adviser to Noem but does not hold a formal government position within the Department of Homeland Security.

Stone also questioned a roughly $220 million DHS advertising campaign that he said was awarded without competitive bidding.

According to Stone, the contract went to a company that later subcontracted work to another firm he believes may be tied to Lewandowski or one of his associates.

"And then you had the $220 million ad campaign that the department gave a contract for without competitive bidding," Stone said, adding that the subcontracting arrangement raised concerns about potential connections to Lewandowski.

Beyond contracting issues, Stone said leadership decisions within DHS have affected how immigration enforcement agencies manage operations and public interactions.

Stone contrasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement with U.S. Border Patrol, arguing ICE personnel generally have more law enforcement experience and training when handling tense public situations.

"The folks at ICE, who I think have more law enforcement experience, more training, more judgment in terms of how to deescalate some of these optics in public," Stone said.

He suggested Border Patrol agents often have less experience managing those dynamics.

Stone also praised White House border czar Tom Homan, saying ICE has handled immigration enforcement effectively.

"I think Tom Homan and his folks have done a great job here," Stone said.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees both ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal government’s immigration enforcement structure.

