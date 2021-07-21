Rep. Madison Cawthorn to Newsmax: Pelosi, Democrats 'Scared' of the Truth

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., told Newsmax Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democrats were ‘scared’ of telling the truth to the American people on a variety of issues, and appear to want to be more like China’s communist regime.

“Democrats are trying to hide the truth from the American people,” Cawthorn said on "The Chris Salcedo Show” Wednesday. “I generally believe that a lot of these people love the idea of an authoritarian state, and China is the best authoritarian state there is in the entire planet. They're the best at silencing voices. The absolute best at stripping people of their rights, the best at committing genocide. And that's what happens whenever you institute socialist policies, or communist policies.”

Cawthorn pointed to various examples of Democrats, and others, who have openly lied or obstructed the truth coming out on issues like the origin of COVID-19, the spread of the virus by illegal immigrants coming across the southern border, or about support for BLM and antifa riots over the summer, while demanding an inquiry to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“When you look at the sworn testimony, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has given in front of the Senate multiple times. Whether it was the testimony back in May, or any of the subsequent testimonies, and then you see the things that he's starting to say now, it is very clear that he purposely lied to Congress,” he said. “Nancy Pelosi is terrified of people who are going to speak truth. She is terrified of moral leaders who will say no matter what you're blackmailing (me with), that no matter what kind of leverage you try and hold over me, I will report the truth to the American people. I will make sure that you are held accountable for what you have done.”

Cawthorn said that none of these people, however, will be held accountable for any of these issues.

In response to Pelosi vetoing members appointed by House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy to her Select Committee on the Jan. 6 riot, Cawthorn said that she admitted to McCarthy that a speaker had never vetoed the minority party’s choice of members on such a committee in the history of the nation.

“Now the left only wants to focus on a single day of violence that happened on Jan. 6, It's wrong and it's become very clear. This is a partisan witch hunt,” he said. “This is an absolute abuse of power. She should not be in a position right now, and this is tripping the rights of the American people to have their voice heard here in Washington, D C.”

