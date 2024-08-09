WATCH TV LIVE

Harris' Sorority Forms PAC

Friday, 09 August 2024 07:54 PM EDT

Kamala Harris’ sorority at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha, has formed a political action committee to raise money for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, NPR reported.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization founded by black college women.

Harris spoke to the group in July, before President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and the group endorsed her to replace him.

The vice president has had a longtime connection to the organization and recognized the nine black fraternities and sororities — known as the Divine Nine — in her speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

“Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine Nine, and my HBCU brothers and sisters,” Harris, a member of AKA, said at the time.

On July 21, a group of 44,000 women, largely comprised of AKA members, raised $1.5 million for her campaign.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


