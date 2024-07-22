WATCH TV LIVE

Harris Surpasses Number of Delegates Needed for Nomination: Campaign Sources

Monday, 22 July 2024 10:18 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris surpassed the number of delegates needed to claim the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday night, campaign sources told Reuters.

According to an Associated Press tally, Harris had 2,214 delegates, well beyond the simple majority needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot.

The survey is unofficial, the AP said, as Democratic delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice when the party formally chooses its candidate. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


