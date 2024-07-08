Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Dems Should Just Sit This Election Out

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Monday that the Democrats should sit the 2024 presidential election out rather than run President Joe Biden because results from the latest surveys indicate he isn't likely to win.

"Much like President Trump was prepared to debate anytime, anyplace, anywhere, he's prepared to win anytime, anyplace, anywhere," Sunshine said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "And that's exactly what we're seeing. We couldn't be farther from a party in disarray and chaos. We are so proud to have President Trump as our nominee, as the leader of our party, and as the next president of our country. Look, my advice to the Democrat Party would be total surrender now. Save yourself millions of dollars. Do the right thing for the country. Just sit this presidential election out entirely because you are either stuck with Joe Biden at the top of your ticket, and anybody that you could hope to replace him with cannot beat President Trump, as we just saw in the latest round of polling.

"So, the American people are very clear about who they want," she continued. "Your own voting base is very clear about who they want, and who they want is President Donald J. Trump back in the White House. I truly believe the American people wish that the election was tomorrow so that they could cast their vote for president Donald J. Trump immediately and get Joe Biden out of the Oval Office sooner rather than later, because it is very clear this is a man who is not fit to serve."

Biden's physical and cognitive fitness have come under intense scrutiny since his widely-panned debate performance in late June against Trump. The president has thus far resisted calls to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House, including those from within his own party. He sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Friday to shore up support for his reelection bid as support among donors and Capitol Hill Democrats increasingly wanes.

Sunshine said it "has been clear to the American people for years now that Joe Biden is weak and incompetent and in decline" but the "liberal mainstream media" has worked to conceal the truth about the current commander in chief.

"There is no amount of interviews, there is no amount of PR spin and cleanup on aisle five, six, and seven that they can do to be the same people who, for years, said, 'Oh, Joe Biden is fine. He's sharp as a tack. He's doing cartwheels,'" she said. "Those same people do not now get to say, 'Let's go, Brandon,' if you know what I mean."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com