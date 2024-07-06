WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Hits the Lowest Approval Number Ever

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 12:45 PM EDT

In the midst of a poor debate, multiple excuses, and a growing number of discontent Democrats, President Joe Biden has hit his lowest approval rating since becoming president.

According to a survey released Friday from FiveThirtyEight, Biden's job approval sits at 36%, while 57% of Americans disapprove of the president. The polling data from FiveThirtyEight is an aggregate of publicly available polls that adhere to strict criteria of methodology, sources, weighing criteria, and poll funding.

Democrats have found themselves in a state of perpetual crisis since Biden's shaky and halting performance at last week's debate sent his poll numbers plummeting. The latest FiveThirtyEight poll follows a new poll this week by CNN showing more than 50% of Biden's own party say the Democrats will have a better chance at winning in November with a different candidate.

While Biden's support among his own party and Americans in general is slipping, former President Donald Trump's appears to be gaining. Since June 24, FiveThirtyEight has shown the candidates heading in opposite directions. Since that time, Biden has gained 3 percentage points in disapproval now putting him 20 points underwater when it comes to Americans perception of his job performance.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

