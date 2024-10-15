WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: caroline glick | newsmax | us | iran | israel

Caroline Glick to Newsmax: US Shielding Iran From Israel

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:56 AM EDT

Caroline Glick, a former foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax on Tuesday that inexplicably, the Biden administration is "working overtime to put Israel in a box" while shielding Iran's nuclear and oil platforms from Israel's retaliatory efforts.

Glick made the comments in an appearance on "National Report" to talk through Israel's retaliatory options after Iran's missile strike on the Jewish state two weeks ago.

"What we know is that Israel does not intend this to be the sort of, you know, nod, nod, wink, wink kind of thing that happened after Iran attacked Israel for the first time with missiles and with drones in April, where under tremendous pressure from the Biden administration, Israel massively scaled back its intended retaliation to simply a demonstration of capabilities by taking out one of the anti-aircraft batteries that Iran has situated near its nuclear sites to show that Israel is capable of removing protective shields around those sites," Glick said.

"What I do know is that, for whatever reason, the Biden administration, who keeps saying that it wants to place Iran's nuclear program in a box, is working overtime to put Israel into a box. They're saying it's Israel that can't retaliate," Glick said, adding that Israel has faced "pressure and hostility from the Biden administration" since Hamas' massacre on Israel soil beginning on Oct. 7, 2023.

"And in fact, they are shielding Iran's nuclear installations and obviously its oil platforms as well from Israel, which is really striking, that it is Israel that the United States is restraining, not Iran," Glick added.

Glick also addressed a Monday report that Israel won't necessarily seek a stamp of approval from the Biden administration in its retaliation against Iran.

"It really depends on the form that Israel's counterstrike ... takes," she said. "If it's airstrikes, and obviously, we need to have deconfliction with U.S. forces operating in the region over the overflight zone in Iraq and Syria, etc. So, you know, there are aspects of this that would have to be coordinated very closely with the United States in the event that we're talking about an airstrike.

"If it's a different kind of strike, then we may not need that kind of deconfliction device, and we may not have to give all of the information in that sort of way to anybody."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:56 AM
