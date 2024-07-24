Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Harris' Boycott of Bibi Speech 'Unprecedented Snub'

Caroline Glick, editor of The Jewish News, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' boycott of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress is an "unprecedented snub."

"What we're seeing now is that Kamala Harris is making a very clear signal to voters," Glick said during an appearance on "Newsline." "Her first step, really, as a presumptive Democratic nominee for president, was to boycott the speech of Israel's prime minister, the United States' primary ally in the Middle East. It's an unprecedented snub of a foreign leader and the fact that Sen. Patty Murray [D-Wash.] has also decided to boycott the speech is really something. There are a lot of reports going on that members of Congress intend to leave his speech in protest or give seats in the Congress to people who are coming in for the specific purpose of protesting and blocking him and heckling him during the speech.

"All of these things are unprecedented acts by lawmakers from the Democratic Party towards an allied leader coming to the United States," she said. "[Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.] referred to him as a war criminal, and said that this is the first time that a war criminal was speaking in the U.S. Congress. So, the rhetoric that has been coming out of the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris's move with this rhetoric, so prominent today, was really hostile and hateful. It's very disturbing."

Glick said that since the attack on Israel on Oct. 7 by Palestinian militant group Hamas, the rhetoric coming out of the White House "has really fed into the riots on the street." She also said the Biden administration "is constantly gaslighting Israel, saying, 'Well, we hope that Israel doesn't commit war crimes in this war,' as if Israel would ever commit war crimes in this or any other war."

"So it's this accusation, this wagging finger always being pointed at Israel by people who, at the same time, insist that they have Israel's back, that they have an ironclad guarantee of Israel's security, et cetera, et cetera," Glick said. "But they're the ones who are putting out this rhetoric into the public sphere, which is why Netanyahu's speech is so critical, because it gives Israel, through our leader, the possibility of shifting the discourse to reality."

"By having him speak to the lawmakers of the United States of America before a joint session, I think it provides Israel, the Jewish people, people of Israel, with an opportunity for the first time to have an unfiltered presentation of why Israel is the most important ally the United States has in the Middle East, and why our cause is just and should be supported by all right-thinking people in the world," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com